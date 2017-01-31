  • Blog
  • Art
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Bowery wall’s newest street art mural goes for neoclassical elegance

By Howard Halle Posted: Tuesday January 31 2017, 6:27pm

Fans of street art take note: A new mural just went up on the wall at Bowery and Houston. The creation of Spanish art duo Pichi & Avo, Urbanmythology, as it’s called, features a surreal combination of classical art references and classic Wild Style tagging. The piece follows the wall’s previous occupant, Logan Hicks’s Story of My Life, which was a hit on Instagram.  Urbanmythology, though, is already racking up appearances on social media, as the photos here show.

 

20170130 Finished shot. Thanks for coming all the way from Valencia, Spain to leave us this beautiful mural. ▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️ Artist: @pichiavo for @goldmanglobalarts Location: Bowery Wall, NYC ▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️ #tv_streetart #rsa_graffiti #arturbano #be_one_urbanart #total_urbanart #streetart_addiction #dsb_graff #gf_streets #dopeshotbro #nycgraffiti #ig_graffiti #ig_streetart #streetartphotography #streetart #nycstreetart #muralart #newyorkstreetart #graffiti #nexus_soldier #nexus_streetart #nexus_army #nexus_graffiti #streetmural #nycgraff #bowerywall #bowerymural #sohostreetart #pichiavograffiti #pichiavo #goldmanproperties

A photo posted by ɹoʇɐʇɔǝds (@just_a_spectator) on

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Howard Halle 235 Posts

Howard is the editor-at-large and chief art critic for Time Out New York. Follow him on Twitter at @HowardHalle.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest