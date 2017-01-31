Bowery wall’s newest street art mural goes for neoclassical elegance

Fans of street art take note: A new mural just went up on the wall at Bowery and Houston. The creation of Spanish art duo Pichi & Avo, Urbanmythology, as it’s called, features a surreal combination of classical art references and classic Wild Style tagging. The piece follows the wall’s previous occupant, Logan Hicks’s Story of My Life, which was a hit on Instagram. Urbanmythology, though, is already racking up appearances on social media, as the photos here show.
Artist: @pichiavo for @goldmanglobalarts Location: Bowery Wall , NYC
Thanks for coming all the way from Valencia, Spain to leave us this beautiful mural. Artist: @pichiavo for @goldmanglobalarts Location: Bowery Wall, NYC
