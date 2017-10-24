Brooklyn Halloween warehouse party to feature a giant human smiley face and dildo ring toss

The works of Fatboy Slim don't necessarily evoke the word “spooky." In fact, big beat hits like “The Rockafeller Skank” seem, dare we say, antithetical to that project. Nonetheless, the guy is headlining BangOn!NYC's upcoming Warehouse of Horrors (one of many NYC Halloween parties) on Saturday, October 28, and you can expect more than just tunes. The event just announced that Slim will be organizing the attendees into a huge human smiley face—because apparently that's a thing that happens at Fatboy Slim concerts. You're expected to show up early, at 11:30pm, if you want to be a constituent in the giant grinning abomination.

The party organizers seem to have a penchant for blown-up versions of activities constructed from human bodies, evident in the party's next highlight, “Human Bowling,” which is exactly what it sounds like. People climb inside a massive inflatable plastic ball and hurtle towards five-foot-tall bowling pins. There's also dildo ring toss, a fluorescent chill-out room titled the "Tümbox 3" and the party's most regular activity: trick-or-treating.

The warehouse party will be in Bushwick at 1 Ingraham St. Check out the event's official website to grab tickets.

