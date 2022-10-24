New York
Timeout

Revelers at The McKittrick Hotel.
Photograph: Jane Kratochvil for The McKittrick Hotel

The best Halloween parties in NYC

Looking for Halloween parties? NYC’s 2022 calendar has the best fetes to get down in your spookiest costumes.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Halloween 2022 is nearly here, which means it's time to get into the spirits—er spirit. Does the spooky season evict a spirit in you to abandon your homebody ways? Well, it's your moment to shine. Instead of breaking out your sewing kit, New York's greatest Halloween stores have plenty of options to choose from. Then, you know the drill: Before heading out for fun, grab a meal for sustenance at one of NYC's best new restaurants, top it off drinks at one of these bars tailor-made for Halloween, and head to any of these happenings for a little (spooky) excitement.

If you go out on actual Halloween, be prepared to spend the following days like a zombie at work. It’ll be so worth it, though...

These events are all about the nightlife, presented chronologically for pro party planning. Here's a list of even more Halloween events, including family-friendly festivities. 

Halloween parties in NYC 2022

POP! A Bingo Party: Witches edition
Stefano Giovannini

1. POP! A Bingo Party: Witches edition

  • Things to do
  • Trivia
  • Gowanus

For bingo players with a particular predilection for pop culture, this night of geeky revelry hosted by comedian Bobby Hankinson provides clips, trivia and drunken debates on sacred topics from the media vault. Think regular Bingo with a pop culture twist. This week's game, the Witches Edition, celebrates all the head witches in charge from pop culture past and present, like Hocus Pocus, Sabrina, Practical Magic and more.

So dust off your pointy hat and get ready for some fun at Parklife in Brooklyn on Thursday, October 27. After the Bingo party, stick around for a free outdoor screening of Hocus Pocus 2

Burn Book
Photograph: Courtesy of Georgia Room

2. Burn Book

  • Nightlife

Kick off the Halloweekend on Thursday, October 27 with Burn Book, a party at the new Georgia Room, a sweeping lounge inspired by Georgia O'Keeffe, located in the Flatiron. Deryck Todd and Evan Kline are hosting the event beneath the disco ball, so expect this party to go late into the night.

The Algonquin Hotel Pink Masquerade
Photograph: Courtesy of The Algonquin Hotel Pink Masquerade

4. The Algonquin Hotel Pink Masquerade

  • Nightlife
  • Midtown West

As New York City’s oldest continuously operating hotel with decades of illustrious guests, it's no surprise that The Algonquin Hotel has its fair share of spooky stories.

But this year, you can leave behind the ghoulish costumes because the Algonquin is celebrating Halloween a little differently. The hotel's hosting a Pink Masquerade Party benefiting the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Instead of a night of tricks and treats, the Algonquin is celebrating Halloween with a night of revelry featuring live music, pink cocktails and a silent auction with exclusive memorabilia. 

Stop by the hotel at 7pm on Thursday, October 27 to have some fun for an important cause.

McKittrick Halloween Ball: The Lost Garden
Photograph: By Jane Kratochvil for The McKittrick Hotel

5. McKittrick Halloween Ball: The Lost Garden

  • Nightlife

Explore "The Lost Garden" at this year's McKittrick Halloween Ball, consistently one of the most anticipated Halloween parties every year. Earthly and heavenly delights intertwine for dancing, an open bar and costumed revelry across multiple floors and experiences. You're encouraged to wear costumes with elemental, animal and floral themes inspired by nature.

Events are held on Friday, October 28; Saturday, October 29; and Monday, October 31—and tickets are going fast. 

Fandi Mata’s ‘Skeleton Prom’ Halloween Party
Photograph: Courtesy of Fandi Mata

6. Fandi Mata’s ‘Skeleton Prom’ Halloween Party

  • Nightlife

The Prom Committee at Fandi Mata has dreamed up a nightlife experience that's just like your high school dance ... except actually fun. 

Get ready for games of Frick Frack Blackjack, pumpkin smashing, bobbing for apples and make-up help from the pros. THE SCUMFROG and DJ Joee Irwin will handle music for the evening with a rock-and-roll and gothy campy vibe. It'll all be topped off with the crowning of the Skeleton Prom’s King & Queen.

The party kicks off on Friday, October 28.

No Guts, No Gory: A Body Part Bacchanal
Photograph: Courtesy of No Guts, No Gory: A Body Part Bacchanal / Funkrust Brass Band

10. No Guts, No Gory: A Body Part Bacchanal

  • Nightlife

This party is going to be legendscary. Brooklyn party collective Rubulad welcomes all to wear costumes—whether they are "be-spook or ghast-fashion"—to No Guts, No Gory: A Body Parts Bacchanal. 

Shake your boooty to post-apocalyptic disco punk and post punk while being dazzled by eerie experiments on one-of-a-kind instruments. Feel a chill in the air with ghost stories from the evening's MC, experience art installations, play some games, and snack on pizza and takoyaki. 

The party's on Saturday, October 29, but you've got to RSVP to get the exact location in Bushwick.

Halloween at The Jazz Club
Photograph: Courtesy of The Jazz Club

11. Halloween at The Jazz Club

  • Nightlife
  • Clubs

Travel back to the nightly playgrounds of old Hollywood where underground entertainment is accompanied by the finest cocktails and spirits flowing late into the night at this Halloween party. Costumes are required for this evening inspired by film noir.

DJ Frank Delour will provide the soundtrack for the evening at The Jazz Club, a new venue inspired by the rebellion of Prohibition Era speakeasies. Be sure to make a reservation in advance for the party on Saturday, October 29.

Carnival of Horrors at RoofTop at Exchange Place
Photograph: Courtesy of Carnival of Horrors

12. Carnival of Horrors at RoofTop at Exchange Place

  • Nightlife
  • New Jersey

Looking for a night of darkness, dancing and debauchery? This party in Jersey City will do the trick. 

At the Carnival of Horrors Halloween Bash on Saturday, October 29, sip themed cocktails, watch mesmerizing circus performers, dance to music by DJ Wallah and hear predictions for your future from a fortune teller.

Dress to dazzle for the costume contest where some pretty sweet prizes are on the line. Plus, you'll want to snap some photos of your costume with phenomenal views of the NYC skyline in the background.  

Evan + Zane's Halloween Spectacular
Photograph: By Justin Nunez

13. Evan + Zane's Halloween Spectacular

  • Nightlife
  • Chelsea

Every year, musicians EVAN + ZANE craft a unique Halloween setlist and perform it live for an audience of costumed audience members. It's basically Hocus Pocus’ all night dance rave but in real life.

For the past four years, Evan Rachel Wood and Zane Carney have hosted the party in Los Angeles, but this year, they're bringing the Halloween Spectacular to NYC for the first time. So bedeck yourself in your best costume and get ready to dance on Halloween night.

Village Halloween Costume Ball
Photograph: Jonathan Slaff

14. Village Halloween Costume Ball

  • Things to do
  • East Village

More a full-fledged festival than a mere ball, this spirited event has been a tradition at Theater for the New City since 1976. Costumes are highly encouraged, and live performances and music contribute to this monster bash.

The outdoor events, from 3pm to 8pm on Monday, October 31, include sets by swing and Latin bands, a "Monsters and Miracles Costume Parade" with a costume competition, and The Red and Black Masque a short Medieval ritual show performed by torchlight.

The action moves indoors from 8pm through midnight with a succession of free 10-minute performances by artists including Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham, downtown fixtures Phoebe Legere and Penny Arcade, composer Peter Dizzoza, flamenco singer-dancer Inma Heredia, belly dancer Carol Tandava, the all-female Japanese drum-and-dance troupe Cobu and the 97-year-old stage treasure Vinie Burrows (performing Poe's short story "The Tell-Tale Heart").

Looking for more Halloween events?

Show moreLoading animation
