For bingo players with a particular predilection for pop culture, this night of geeky revelry hosted by comedian Bobby Hankinson provides clips, trivia and drunken debates on sacred topics from the media vault. Think regular Bingo with a pop culture twist. This week's game, the Witches Edition, celebrates all the head witches in charge from pop culture past and present, like Hocus Pocus, Sabrina, Practical Magic and more.
So dust off your pointy hat and get ready for some fun at Parklife in Brooklyn on Thursday, October 27. After the Bingo party, stick around for a free outdoor screening of Hocus Pocus 2.