Looking for Halloween parties? NYC’s 2022 calendar has the best fetes to get down in your spookiest costumes.

Halloween 2022 is nearly here, which means it's time to get into the spirits—er spirit. Does the spooky season evict a spirit in you to abandon your homebody ways? Well, it's your moment to shine. Instead of breaking out your sewing kit, New York's greatest Halloween stores have plenty of options to choose from. Then, you know the drill: Before heading out for fun, grab a meal for sustenance at one of NYC's best new restaurants, top it off drinks at one of these bars tailor-made for Halloween, and head to any of these happenings for a little (spooky) excitement.

If you go out on actual Halloween, be prepared to spend the following days like a zombie at work. It’ll be so worth it, though...

These events are all about the nightlife, presented chronologically for pro party planning. Here's a list of even more Halloween events, including family-friendly festivities.

