Catch these new releases for free on the waterfront this summer

By Will Pulos Posted: Wednesday April 26 2017, 5:38pm

Photograph: Courtesy Hudson River Park

It may not seem like it if you look outside your window today, but summer is almost here! In New York, that means that outdoor movie season is just around the corner. 

We’ve already got the lineups for screenings at Brooklyn Bridge Park, McCarren Park and Socrates Sculpture Park in Queens. Now, we know what titles will be screening at one of the city’s most popular waterfront film festivals: Hudson RiverFlicks Movie Series.

Where some screening series in the city stick to classics or themes, you’ll be able to catch a slew of new releases in Hudson River Park this summer. In fact, all of the films have been released in the last year. On top of that, not only is the event free, but you also get a free popcorn when you attend.

Check out the lineup below. 

7/5 – Moonlight

7/12 - Keanu

7/19 – Arrival

7/26 - Lego Batman Movie

8/2 - Hidden Figures

8/9 - La La Land

8/16 - Logan 

Staff writer
By Will Pulos 1066 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

