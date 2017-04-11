Here's everything you can do at Brooklyn Bridge Park this summer

Searching for epic things to do outside in NYC? We may live in a concrete jungle, but thanks to some of the best NYC parks, there is no shortage of opportunities to enjoy nature.

We already shared all the awesome things you can do at green spaces such as Prospect Park and Bryant Park this summer, but you can expect more warm-weather park programming coming your way. For example, Brooklyn Bridge Park just kicked off the season with its stellar lineup of activities, which includes crowd-favorites such as Movies With A View, free fitness classes, art performances and more.

Take a look at the calendar of events below courtesy of the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy.

Arts & Culture

Bargemusic Family Concerts

Saturdays, 4pm; Pier 1

This one-hour performance includes a Q & A session with the musicians. Doors open 15 minutes before the performance. No reserved seating is available. Visit bargemusic.org for more!

Jesse Chun: Twenty-Five Hours @ 99 Plymouth

April 25-June 20; Main Street

Twenty Five-Hours is an exhibition featuring Jesse Chun’s text-based drawings and works on paper. Working from a research-based process, she reinterprets a collection of scientific data, charts and predictions, historical facts, books and articles about the Brooklyn Waterfront and the East River tides.

Anish Kapoor: Descension

May 3-September 10; Pier 1

Public Art Fund brings Descension, one of Anish Kapoor’s most viscerally arresting installations to BBP. Located on Bridge View Lawn, this massive, continuously spiraling funnel of water harnesses one of the most evanescent of materials and creates a striking contrast to the adjacent East River. 26-feet in diameter, the spiraling funnel is treated with an all-natural black dye, creating an opaque, seemingly endless hole.

THE FENCE

June; Parkwide

For the sixth consecutive year, United Photo Industries, in partnership with Photo District News, brings its enthralling photography exhibition, THE FENCE, to BBP. Its many sections throughout the Park will display the work of photographers from around the world depicting a variety of subjects.

Summer Reading Storytime

Wednesdays, 11 am; June 7–August 2; Pier 3 Greenway Terrace

Enjoy storytime with librarians from the Brooklyn Heights branch of the Brooklyn Public Library who read fun stories from their summer reading list and more.

Walt Whitman’s Song of Myself Marathon

June 10, 5pm; Granite Prospect

Annual marathon reading of Walt Whitman’s critically acclaimed poem, Song of Myself.

BAMcinemaFest Outdoor Screening

June 22, 8pm; Pier 1

Join BAMcinemaFest for an outdoor festival featuring live music, curated food, and a special film screening.

Movies With A View

Thursdays, 6pm; July 6–August 24; Pier 1

Join us as we celebrate the 18th season of the Conservancy’s movie series! Shorts curated by BAMcinematek, DJs from Brooklyn Radio kick-off the evening, and bike valet is provided by Transportation Alternatives. Preshow party with music, food vendors, and beer garden begins at 6 pm; movie at sundown.

July 6: Office Space

July 13: Pariah

July 20: Casablanca

July 27: The Lego Movie

August 3: 9 to 5

August 10: Selma

August 17: Mad Max: Fury Road

August 24: Public vote

Books Beneath the Bridge

Mondays, 7pm; July 10 – August 14; Granite Prospect

On six Monday nights during July and August, six of Brooklyn’s best independent bookstores curate readings, discussions, signings, and more inspired by each event’s author.

Rush Arts @ 99 Plymouth

Mid-July–September; Main Street

Rush Kids and Teens will return to the Park to create vibrant site-specific paintings that celebrate the adjacent parkland as a place of natural beauty and respite in our often times chaotic urban environment. The students will work in the style of NYC-based artist and Rush Director of Education, Meridith McNeal. Rush Summer Session is a free art education program provided to underserved youth by the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation.

Gibney Dance at Brooklyn Bridge

July 15, 22, 29; 7 pm; Pier 1

Gibney Dance brings their lower Manhattan performing arts center to the Park. Join them for sunset performances on the river, class on the grass, and other dance happenings set against the Manhattan skyline.

Hindu Lamp Ceremony

August 5, 4 pm; Main Street

Decorate your own palm leaf lamp and release it in the East River as part of the traditional Aarti ceremony for peace and harmony. Presented with Brooklyn Arts Council.

Jazzmobile presents The Eric Person Band with Jazz Master Houston Person

August 15, 7pm; Pier 1

Come enjoy an evening of jazz on Harbor View Lawn with NYC’s acclaimed Jazzmobile. Special Guests: Central Brooklyn Jazz Consortium.

All The Park’s A Stage: Macbeth

August 22, 23, 25, 26, and 27; 7 pm; Pier 1

Free performances of Macbeth by the New York Classical Theatre.

Recreation

NYRR Open Runs

Tuesdays, 7pm; Pier 6

New York Road Runners invite you to join their free Open Runs! Volunteers track the timing and marshal the course. Meet on the path south of Fornino at 6:45pm for registration. The run begins at 7 pm and the course comprises a full 5K. Open to all ages. Strollers and dogs on leashes welcome. (No run on July 4.)

19th Eileen C. Dugan Memorial 5K

April 8, 9am; Pier 6

A scenic 5K route (3.1 mi) spanning Brooklyn Bridge Park with breathtaking views of the Brooklyn Bridge, the Manhattan skyline, and the NYC harbor.

Big and Little Skills Academy’s Spring Fling Basketball Clinics

April 10–14; Pier 2

BALSA will offer skills clinics and 3-on-3 tournaments during spring break. Clinics include ball handling, shooting, strength and conditioning, yoga and more.

Basketball Clinics

May 2­­­–August 27; Tuesdays & Thursdays 4–7 pm; Sundays 12–2 pm; Pier 2

Join Big and Little Skills Academy for dynamic youth basketball clinics on Pier 2 that include either yoga to enhance flexibility or flag football for agility training. Recommended for ages 8-17.

Kayaking

June 3–August 26; Saturdays 10am–3 pm, Thursdays 5:30–6:45 pm; Pier 2 Dock

Paddle in the East River with the Brooklyn Bridge Park Boathouse. Children under 18 must have an adult guardian present. Join us for Kayak Polo on Sundays at 11 am too!

Double Dutch

Wednesdays, 7pm; June 7–August 30; Pier 2

Join Double Dutch Empire for OPEN ROPES a weekly double dutch jump rope session every Wednesday. OPEN ROPES is free and open to everyone of any age, skill, and jump style. Skilled instructors are on-hand to provide basic double dutch instruction in a fun block party environment.

Pop-Up Pool

Daily; June 29–September 4; 10 am–6 pm

Take in the sunshine and cool waters at the Pop-Up Pool! The 30’x50’ pool includes a sandy beach and play area. Swim lessons are available.

Fitness

Broadway Dance with Dodge YMCA

Mondays, 10am | May 8–August 14 | Pier 2

(No class May 29)

Bond Fitness with Dodge YMCA

Saturdays, 10am | June 3–June 24 | Pier 6

Sunrise: Abhaya Yoga

Mondays, 7:30am | June 5–July 24 | Pier 6

Zumba with Dodge YMCA

Sundays, 4:30pm| June 4–August 13 | Pier 2

Ballet Barre with Dodge YMCA

Mondays, 7pm | June 5–August 7 | Pier 2

Piyo with Dodge YMCA

Wednesdays, 7pm | June 21–August 18 | Pier 6

Pilates with Fitness Guru

Tuesdays, 7pm| June 27–September 5 | Empire Fulton Ferry

(No class July 4)

Hip Hop Dance Aerobics with Dodge YMCA

Fridays, 7pm| July 7–August 11 | Pier 3

Body Combat with Dodge YMCA

Fridays, 7pm | July 7–August 11 | Pier 6

Education & Environment

Ed Center Open Hours

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 3–5pm; Saturdays & Sundays, 1–5pm; Environmental Education Center

Explore the history and ecology of Brooklyn Bridge Park like never before during open hours in our Environmental Education Center.

Wednesday Night Tours

First Wednesday of every month, May–October; 6:30 pm; Pier 1 Entrance

Take an evening stroll with New York’s finest scholars and learn about the extraordinary history, ecology, design of Brooklyn Bridge Park. Purchase tickets ($5 members, $10 non-members) on our website.

Waterfront Walks

Last Sunday of every month, May–October; 11 am; Pier 1 Entrance

Engage with our docents on a tour about the history of the Brooklyn waterfront, BBP’s sustainable design, and how the Park came to life.

The Great Fish Count

June 3, 2 pm; Main Street

Pull on a pair of waders, cast a net, and find marine life. Join top ecologists and biologists to catch, count, identify, and release the animals in NYC's swarming waters. Presented in collaboration with the World Science Festival, Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy, Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Stargazing with the World Science Festival

June 3, 7pm; Pier 1

Get out your telescope (or share with astronomers) for a night of urban stargazing and music to celebrate the dance of the planets.

Seining

June 18, June 25, July 15, July 22, August 5, August 20; Various Times; Main Street

Learn about the remarkable creatures of the East River as our scientists use a seining net to humanely catch and release these unique critters.

Journey to the Stars

Thursdays, 8:30–10:30 pm; July 6–August 24; Pier 1

Gaze across the New York sky and all the wonders it holds with Amateur Astronomers Association of New York.

City of Water Day

July 15; Main Street & Pier 2

Celebrate the waterfront by getting on the water on a kayak, and exploring what’s below the water’s surface during our seining program.

Volunteer events

Green Team

Saturdays, 10am; April 29–October 21; Pier 1

Join this dedicated corps of volunteers who keep Brooklyn Bridge Park beautiful. The Green Team meets every Saturday to provide essential horticultural care to the park. It is a wonderful opportunity to learn about gardening, enjoy nature, and help the park look its best. Children are welcome to volunteer with a parent or guardian.

Coastal Cleanups

May 4, June 2, July 19, August 16, September 15, October 15; Various Times; Main Street

Team up with volunteers to combat pollution in our waterways and along our coastlines. Volunteers will care for the park’s unique coastal environment by cleaning up the park’s beaches, shorelines, and salt marshes.