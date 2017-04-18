  • Blog
These movies will screen for free in McCarren Park this summer

By Will Pulos Posted: Tuesday April 18 2017, 5:55pm

Photograph: Courtesy SummerScreen

Outdoor film screening season is almost here, and another popular summer movie series announced its lineup today. 

Northside Media released the full schedule for its Millennials-pleasing SummerScreen, and you’ll probably spot at least a few of your favorites on the list. Here’s the schedule!

7/5 – Mean Girls

7/12 – Office Space

7/19 – Donnie Darko

7/26 – Selena

8/2 – I Know What You Did Last Summer

8/9 – Audience Choice 

The contenders in the running for the Audience Choice screening this year are Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion, Twister, Beetlejuice, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Now and Then, She’s All That and Twister. The free screenings take place on Wednesdays in Williamsburg’s McCarren Park. Doors open at 6pm and the movies start at dusk. 

You can also see the lineup for outdoor movies in Brooklyn Bridge Park, Long Island City and for this summer's Rooftop Film Club.

