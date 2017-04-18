These movies will screen for free in McCarren Park this summer

Outdoor film screening season is almost here, and another popular summer movie series announced its lineup today.

Northside Media released the full schedule for its Millennials-pleasing SummerScreen, and you’ll probably spot at least a few of your favorites on the list. Here’s the schedule!

7/5 – Mean Girls

7/12 – Office Space

7/19 – Donnie Darko

7/26 – Selena

8/2 – I Know What You Did Last Summer

8/9 – Audience Choice

The contenders in the running for the Audience Choice screening this year are Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion, Twister, Beetlejuice, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Now and Then, She’s All That and Twister. The free screenings take place on Wednesdays in Williamsburg’s McCarren Park. Doors open at 6pm and the movies start at dusk.

