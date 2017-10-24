Check out 1,000 illuminated Jack O’Lanterns on Governors Island this week

Things are getting spooky in New York as Halloween weekend is nearly upon us! If you're searching for something festive to do that doesn't require a costume and isn't as intimidating as surviving the city's haunted houses, this pumpkin-themed event on Governors Island is perfect.

Similar to the Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze in Sleepy Hollow, Rise of the Jack O'Lanterns heads to the car-free oasis for the first time, giving New York Harbor an eerie glow thanks to more than 1,000 intricately carved gourds created by talented artists.

The event (Oct 26-29) kicks off with a ferry ride from the Battery Maritime Building, which will transport you to the island. Once you arrive, you'll take a nighttime tour of the sights, including the Statue of Liberty and Castle Williams (the spooky military fort and prison). Then, feast your peepers on an illuminated trail of Jack O'lanterns set up along a tree-lined pathway.

There will also be food vendors and autumnal treats available for purchase, so you can really go fall crazy. Advanced tickets are required ($20 to $24), so make sure to snag them here while there are still some left!

Photograph: Courtesy Mike Pollock

