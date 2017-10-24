  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Check out 1,000 illuminated Jack O’Lanterns on Governors Island this week

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Tuesday October 24 2017, 2:43pm

Things are getting spooky in New York as Halloween weekend is nearly upon us! If you're searching for something festive to do that doesn't require a costume and isn't as intimidating as surviving the city's haunted houses, this pumpkin-themed event on Governors Island is perfect. 

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Halloween in NYC

Similar to the Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze in Sleepy Hollow, Rise of the Jack O'Lanterns heads to the car-free oasis for the first time, giving New York Harbor an eerie glow thanks to more than 1,000 intricately carved gourds created by talented artists. 

The event (Oct 26-29) kicks off with a ferry ride from the Battery Maritime Building, which will transport you to the island. Once you arrive, you'll take a nighttime tour of the sights, including the Statue of Liberty and Castle Williams (the spooky military fort and prison). Then, feast your peepers on an illuminated trail of Jack O'lanterns set up along a tree-lined pathway.

There will also be food vendors and autumnal treats available for purchase, so you can really go fall crazy. Advanced tickets are required ($20 to $24), so make sure to snag them here while there are still some left! 

Photograph: Courtesy Mike Pollock

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest