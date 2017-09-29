Check out a new set of incredible statues in Socrates Sculpture Park this weekend

Now that fall is here, cooler weather is on the way, but that doesn’t mean the season for checking out outdoor art is over. In fact, it’s just getting started at Socrates Sculpture Park in Long Island City, Queens. Sunday marks the opening of the Socrates Annual, a yearly round-up of up-and-coming young sculptors who work en plein air. Formerly known as The Emerging Artist Fellowship Exhibition, this year’s edition brings together projects by 15 artists running the gamut from a sort of virtual fruit stand to a trailer park plot missing its mobile home.

The show is up until March 11, and you can check out images of some of the work below.

