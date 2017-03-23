  • Blog
Check out these amazing vintage photos of Prospect Park over the last 150 years

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Thursday March 23 2017, 3:10pm

Courtesy: Prospect Park Alliance
Park Bandshell in 1953

One of the best NYC parks is celebrating an important birthday next week! Brooklyn's backyard—Prospect Park—turns 150 this year, and it goes without saying that this green space has been serving New Yorkers and Brooklynites extremely well since 1867.

In honor of this major milestone, Prospect Park Alliance is hosting a massive party the weekend of April 1st, including a wide-range of free programs, a parade, Smorgasburg vendors and more. (Read about it here.) We got in-touch with the Alliance and they so kindly shared their vintage photo archive with us (and now you!). So check out this blast from the past and enjoy looking back at this beloved landmark over the last 150 years. Can't get enough Prospect Park content? Here are eight surprising secrets you didn't know about the gorgeous Brooklyn attraction. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

