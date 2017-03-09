This awesome bash in Prospect Park will have a parade, Smorgasburg vendors and more

Regardless of Friday’s snowstorm, today’s beautiful weather is getting us excited for the best things to do in spring. Soon, New Yorkers will be spending all their free time outside at one of the best NYC parks. FYI: There are always exciting (and free) events happening at Gotham’s infamous green spaces, and we think you should mark you calendar now for a major blowout happening at Prospect Park at the end of the month.

In honor of the park’s 150th anniversary, Prospect Park Alliance is hosting a weekend-long celebration, which kicks off with one of Lola Star’s infamous ice discos on Friday, March 31.

On Saturday, April 1, there will be an opening day parade and a Coffee Bark (bring your pup to the park for free treats and goodies for you and your furry friend). There’s also a grill out taking place at Grand Army Plaza, where you can cook meats and veggies provided by the Greenmarket. This event is also the kick-off for Smorgasburg at Breeze Hill, which means you can grab food and drinks from over 100 purveyors.

There's a ton of stuff happening, so for more information, click here.