Check out this all-pink secret restaurant in Bushwick

To grab some extra attention in the NYC dining world these days, just flash some pink. First, the all-pink eatery Pietro Nolita opened last year, Chelsea restaurant Motel Morris is debuting this month with fully pink bathrooms and a newly discovered Bushwick warehouse-restaurant, Carthage Must Be Destroyed, is also decked out in the rosy hue.
The secretive breakfast-and-lunch cafe, tucked inside an unmarked brick building at 222 Bogart Street, is decorated with dishes, table settings and walls all splashed in Pepto-pink. The menu is full of health-conscious goodies like porridge with organic maple whipped cream; a breakfast fish curry with coconut milk and ginger; and sandwich boxes that come with toasted-miche sammies (Havarti with cornichons, marinated feta with basil), organic butter, avocado and tomato.
