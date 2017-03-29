Check out this amazing list of things to do at Prospect Park this summer

One of the best things to do in spring—well, when it's not endlessly raining—is spend time in the great outdoors. Although we live in a concrete jungle, there are many incredible NYC parks where you can have a picnic, play sports, go to an alfresco concert and more. In order to get you pumped for what is widely-considered the most wonderful time of year, we got in-touch with folks from the Prospect Park Alliance to talk about this magnificent green space’s upcoming spring and summer programing.

Aside from the park’s upcoming 150 Birthday bash, there are even more amazing events on the horizon, including movies under the stars, a Philharmonic concert, parties and more. Take a look at this great list provided by the Prospect Park Alliance below!

Campfire Conversations; April 2, May 6, June 3; Lefferts Historic House, Prospect Park

Prospect Park Alliance and the Brooklyn Public Library kick off a new monthly event series and oral history project as part of the 150th celebration of Prospect Park. The first Saturday of the month, attend a Campfire Conversation—music, conversation and refreshments around a roaring fire. All season long, share your Prospect Park story with the Alliance and Brooklyn Public Library to have documented in the Brooklyn Public Library’s Brooklyn Collection for posterity—the Alliance and Library are seeking 150 stories in celebration of the 150th.

Party for the Park; Thursday, May 11; Prospect Park Boathouse

This spring fundraising party for Prospect Park Alliance will celebrate the Park’s 150th! Enjoy music, light bites from some of Brooklyn’s top restaurants and bakeries, and specialty cocktails from some of the borough’s top mixologists. Including Butter & Scotch, Tooker Alley, El Atoradero, Insa, Littleneck, Lumpia Shack, East Wind Snack Shop, Hugo & Sons, No. 7 Restaurant, Four & Twenty Blackbirds, Ample Hills, and even a private lounge hosted by Nitehawk Cinema with exclusive cocktails and film screenings celebrating the Park’s 150th.

New York Philharmonic Concerts in the Parks; Friday, June 16; Long Meadow Ball Fields, Prospect Park

The New York Philharmonic partners with Prospect Park Alliance to honor the Park's 150th Anniversary as part of the Philharmonic’s Concerts in the Parks, Presented by Didi and Oscar Schafer. The concert will feature Brooklyn-based musicians performing an opening act, presented as part of the Philharmonic’s Share the Stage program and in celebration of the Park’s 150th.

The Means of a Ready Escape: Brooklyn’s Prospect Park; Exhibition Opening: Thursday, July 13; Brooklyn Historical Society

On July 1, 1866 construction began on the 585-acre tract designated as Brooklyn’s Prospect Park. Just 19 months later, on October 19, 1867, the park officially opened. As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Park's opening, Brooklyn Historical Society and Prospect Park Alliance present an exhibition that celebrates the founding vision of the Park, traces its social and historical trajectories, and examines the connection between the Park and the people who over the past 150 years have made the Park “Brooklyn’s Backyard.”

The Connective Project; July; Prospect Park

In celebration of the 150th Anniversary of Brooklyn’s Backyard, Prospect Park Alliance is bringing together artists, Brooklyn notables, and the public together to create a site-specific artwork that celebrates the special meaning the Park has in the lives of millions of community members from across the borough and beyond.

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival: Prospect Park 150th Celebration; Summer; Prospect Park Bandshell

As part of the 150th celebration, BRIC and Prospect Park Alliance will host a special one-evening celebration of Prospect Park as part of the annual BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival, featuring performances and special festivities in honor of the Park.

Summer Movies Under the Stars: Prospect Park 150; Long Meadow; July 19, 26, August 2, 9

Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams and Prospect Park Alliance, in partnership with Nitehawk Cinema, present A Summer Movie Under the Stars—free, outdoor screenings of family-friendly favorite films and live entertainment that will celebrate the Park’s 150th.