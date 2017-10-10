Drop what you’re doing and eat free dumplings at the Oculus right now

To celebrate the opening of a new W location in Shanghai, the hotel is teaming up with Mission Chinese Food's James-Beard-award-winning chef Danny Bowien to serve free dumplings in the Oculus this afternoon.

From noon to 5pm, stock up on crab xiao long bao (soup dumplings) while watching acrobats, dancers and a DJ spin tunes in the lower Manhattan transit hub and mall.

The pop-up will be in place today only, so expect a rush for the gratis snacks in one of NYC's most impressive rooms.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.