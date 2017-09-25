Enjoy the extended New York summer with an insane ice cream bouquet

National ice cream cone day is never over! We're proudly taking this day to introduce our stuffed bouquets! They're officially on our menu so you can skip the flowers next time 😛 🍦🍦🍦#scoopsoftheday . . . 📸: @nosharazzi A post shared by Stuffed Ice Cream NYC (@stuffedicecreamnyc) on Sep 22, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

Whenever my family gets ice cream with my grandmother, she does this thing where she makes us trade cones with her so we can help polish hers down to size. But when we inevitably outpace her in our ice cream-eating, she makes us switch again, endlessly perpetuating the cycle. Suffice it to say, she'd need all six of her grandkids to help manage this cone.

Stuffed Ice Cream NYC—the maniacs behind the "cruff," or ice cream-stuffed donut—have unveiled the ice cream bouquet, a stunning assortment of flavors evocative of the Pixar movie Up! The East Village shop lets customers throw over six scoops on the cone, or opt in for a four-scoop tower, which includes an ice cream sandwich on the cone.

So, if you're going to accept the lactose gauntlet, which flavors do you go with? I'm thinking Thai Tea, Cookie Monster and Lychee up top, leading down to White Chocolate Lavender and Rocky Road, with a base of Green Tea and Mint Mojito to refresh your palette before you collapse. Bring your children to help, or your neighbors' children. Don't start the scoops if you can't finish them.