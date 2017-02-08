Enter for a chance to sing on the Great Comet cast album

The biggest question is: Will Josh Groban be there?

Broadway’s The Great Comet posted a rather mysterious contest offering fans a chance to sing on the show’s official cast album. All you have to do is enter your contact info here, and if you’re chosen, you get to meet show creator Dave Malloy on February 13 at 6pm in midtown Manhattan for a sing-along.

You’ll join him and the musicians to sing "Goodbye My Gypsy Lovers," "The Duel" and "Balaga." If the only singing you’ve done is at karaoke bars, no worries: They’ll teach you everything you need to know and will have hand shakers for anyone who’s really out of tune.

Afterward, you get to meet with the cast, and you'll receive a signed photo as thanks. But honestly, the chance to (maybe) sing with Josh Groban is thanks enough.