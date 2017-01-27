Everything you need to know about the Chinese New Year Firecracker Celebration this weekend

Get ready to ring in the year of the rooster! Chinese New Year is on Saturday, January 28, and NYC is loaded with events where you can celebrate.

The festivities start with Better Chinatown Society's Firecracker Ceremony and Festival at Sara D. Roosevelt Park tomorrow at 11am. During the lively affair, hundreds of thousands of the sparkly explosives will be set off to ward off bad spirits for 2017 at noon, followed by the cultural festival which includes dance performances, food vendors and giveaways.

The totally-free event is open to folks of all ages, but you might want to bring ear plugs for the little ones—those firecrackers can be loud! Make sure to check out our best things to do for Chinese New Year list, which includes ceremonies and fetes at Brookfield Place, Madison Avenue, Flushing Town Hall and more.

The party doesn't stop this weekend either—you still have the Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown to look forward to on February 5!