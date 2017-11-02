Get floating cake in a balloon from Dominique Ansel for one day only in NYC

Our #Soho home is turning 6 years old on Friday, Nov 3rd and we have a little surprise planned: we’ll be bringing our Zero Gravity Cakes all the way from Tokyo to NYC for just one day, starting from when we open in the morning. It’s a soft chiffon cake that’s so light and fluffy, it floats inside a balloon. Pop the balloon, then eat the cake! We’ve even brought special Japanese flour over from Tokyo in order for the cake to achieve that lighter-than-air texture. Hope you’ll visit our little Soho home to celebrate, and don’t forget we’ll also have all of our Paris-Brest pastries from LA, Tokyo, and London all weekend long too. Happy 6th Birthday, DAB. You’re old enough for 1st grade! #DABTurns6 #DominiqueAnselBakery #ZeroGravityCake
Dominique Ansel is the inventor of the Cronut, but this creation takes his desserts to new heights. (Sorry.)
Named the Zero Gravity Cake, it debuted in Tokyo earlier this year. The vanilla chiffon cake is so light that it floats in a transparent balloon, which you must pop if you want to eat it (the balloon is not edible). It was originally an exclusive at the Mitzukoshi Ginza shop, but now, for one day only, on Friday, November 3, you can get it in NYC.
It will be served at Dominique Ansel Bakery to celebrate the Soho store’s sixth birthday. The bakery is even importing Japanese flour from Tokyo to perfect the texture of the floating dessert. Because what’s a birthday without birthday cake?
Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ