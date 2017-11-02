Get floating cake in a balloon from Dominique Ansel for one day only in NYC

Dominique Ansel is the inventor of the Cronut, but this creation takes his desserts to new heights. (Sorry.)

Named the Zero Gravity Cake, it debuted in Tokyo earlier this year. The vanilla chiffon cake is so light that it floats in a transparent balloon, which you must pop if you want to eat it (the balloon is not edible). It was originally an exclusive at the Mitzukoshi Ginza shop, but now, for one day only, on Friday, November 3, you can get it in NYC.

It will be served at Dominique Ansel Bakery to celebrate the Soho store’s sixth birthday. The bakery is even importing Japanese flour from Tokyo to perfect the texture of the floating dessert. Because what’s a birthday without birthday cake?

A post shared by Dominique Ansel Bakery Japan (@dabjapan) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

