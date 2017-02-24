Get messy at this giant wings festival over the next three weekends

The temperature isn't the only thing heating up this weekend—Time Out New York kicks off a weekend of Scoville-testing spice with its annual Wingfest series, which will take on the best wings found in Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan over the next three weeks.

The series starts tomorrow at Long Island City beer hall Studio Square with two sessions (with tickets still available to the 11am to 1pm session), during which guests can sample saucy drumsticks from participating restaurants like Austin’s Steak and Ale House and Atomic Wings at Bar 43. Beyond the wings, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey and Bronx Brewery will be on site to pour boilermakers, DJ Jeronimo will be behind the turntable spinning tunes, and games and giveaways will be aplenty. You can grab $35 tickets here.

Can't make it to the Queens kick-off? Don't fret—a Manhattan installment of Wingfest is set to take place at Flatiron's Hill Country on Sunday, March 12th, with spicy wing options from the likes of Black Tap and Duke's. A Brooklyn event will follow at Hill Country's Adams Street outpost on March 19th.