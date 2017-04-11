Girl Scout cookies are being sold around the city today only

If you thought this sunny spring day couldn't get any better, get excited—the Girl Scouts of Greater New York will be selling their Girl Scout Cookies all over the city today!

It's their 100th year of selling cookies, and they'll be ready to stock you up with your favorite flavor at several locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens till 3pm today. Last year they sold 1,274,467 boxes of cookies, and they've already sold more than that in 2017.

You know you want some Thin Mints or Samoas. Here's the list of locations. Happy hunting!