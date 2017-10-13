Go to the 50th-birthday party for the Astor Place Cube

It’s going to be the party of the half-century. This November, the Alamo Cube at Astor Place turns 50 years old, and it’s throwing a birthday party to celebrate, naturally.

The event, aptly named Happy Birthday, Alamo!, takes place on November 1 from 11am to 3pm. The festivities will include arts and crafts (like making your own cube from origami) and birthday cake. There will also be 50 continuous minutes of spinning the cube in an attempt to break the record and raise money for the GO Project.

You can also learn about the history of the cube, the very first piece of outdoor art in NYC. Originally installed in 1967, it recently took a two-year break but returned last year to much fanfare. And it’s been commemorating its return by celebrating the big 5-0 all year long.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.​