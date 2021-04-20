The best birthday party ideas in NYC as an adult

Everyone knows your birthday is as much about you as it is about your friends having fun. So when you suggest a plan, why not shock them with something over-the-top that won’t break the piggy bank. Head to this New Jersey spa by taking a free shuttle that they offer from Times Square area, for a day of pampering. Among the highlights at this full-service facility are an insane rooftop infinity pool with a view of the Manhattan skyline, a volcanic sand treatment using rare lava sand imported from Japan, and a scorching charcoal sauna. Daily admissions cost $55 per person on weekdays and $75 on weekends and holidays. That'll get you unlimited access for the day to all pools and baths. It's unlikely that you'll come close to covering the whopping eight floors of treatments that this relaxation arena offers, but give it your best, this is sort of like Disneyland for everyone.