Governors Ball 2017 After Dark brings shows with Charli XCX, Tove Lo and more

Governors Ball, the outdoor music fest that'll bring Lorde, Chance the Rapper and a slew of other acts to NYC's Randalls Island, will be here on June 2–4. Are you ready? In addition to the open-air fiesta, GovBall has a full lineup of associated shows billed for venues around NYC. Ostensibly, these "after dark" gigs serve as a post-festival nightcap (though in our experience, no after-party is as good as your own bed). Still, the chance to see the Avalanches play a dreamy set inside Brooklyn Bowl or to party with Charli XCX (who we recently interviewed) at intimate Williamsburg club Schimanski is nothing to scoff at. And good news for those hoping to stretch out their GovBall experience for a few extra days: a bunch of the gigs happen before the festival (like Charles Bradley and Tove Lo, both on Thursday, June 1) and after it (like Franz Ferdinand and Skepta the following week), giving you plenty of time to see their GovBall sets, make it to these shows and still get some shut-eye.

The full lineup of GovBall After Dark is below: Tickets for those shows go on sale Thursday, April 27 at noon (with a presale for Citi Cardmembers happening now).

Go to Time Out's tickets page to buy single-day and weekend GovBall tickets, and visit the festival’s official website for more information.

Governors Ball After Dark lineup

June 1

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires @ Brooklyn Bowl

Tove Lo @ Irving Plaza

June 2

Car Seat Headrest @ Webster Hall

MUNA @ Brooklyn Bowl

Roosevelt @ Brooklyn Vazaar

Rufus Du Sol @ Schimanski

Welles @ Knitting Factory

June 3

The Avalanches @ Brooklyn Bowl

Gryffin with Kaiydo @ Webster Hall

Parquet Courts @ Villain

Royal Blood @ Warsaw

The Orwells @ Knitting Factory

Warpaint @ Irving Plaza

Zane Lowe & Friends @ Schimanski

June 5

Franz Ferdinand @ Warsaw

June 7

Skepta @ Webster Hall