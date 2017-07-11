Here are all the new restaurants participating in summer’s NYC Restaurant Week

NYC Restaurant Week is back in the city for its summer edition. The nearly three-week-long event gives diners the chance to order three-course prix-fixe meals for both lunch ($29) and dinner ($42) from July 24 to August 18.
Nearly 400 restaurants are participating in the summer session, from returning favorites like Scarpetta and Gotham Bar and Grill to a fresh crop of NYC Restaurant Week rookies, including notable newcomers like Mission Chinese Food, Fowler & Wells and Untitled. See the full list of NYC Restaurant Week newcomers below:
Benjamin Steakhouse Prime
Bob’s Steak & Chop House
Boucherie
Bâtard
Cut by Wolfgang Puck
Farmer & The Fish
Feast
Fifty Restaurant
Flinders Lane
Fowler & Wells
Freds at Barneys New York–Downtown
The Gin Parlour
Haru Hell’s Kitchen
Jams
Lorenzo’s Restaurant
Bar & Cabaret
Lupulo
Meet the Meat
Mission Chinese Food
Nobu Downtown–Bar/Lounge
Ousia
Palm Tribeca
Philippe
Porsena
Rafele
The Ribbon
Rotisserie Georgette
Rouge Tomate Chelsea
Salvation Burger
Society Cafe
South Fin Grill
The Tuck Room
Untitled
Wallsé
