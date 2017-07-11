Here are all the new restaurants participating in summer’s NYC Restaurant Week

NYC Restaurant Week is back in the city for its summer edition. The nearly three-week-long event gives diners the chance to order three-course prix-fixe meals for both lunch ($29) and dinner ($42) from July 24 to August 18.

Nearly 400 restaurants are participating in the summer session, from returning favorites like Scarpetta and Gotham Bar and Grill to a fresh crop of NYC Restaurant Week rookies, including notable newcomers like Mission Chinese Food, Fowler & Wells and Untitled. See the full list of NYC Restaurant Week newcomers below:

Benjamin Steakhouse Prime

Bob’s Steak & Chop House

Boucherie

Bâtard

Cut by Wolfgang Puck

Farmer & The Fish

Feast

Fifty Restaurant

Flinders Lane

Fowler & Wells

Freds at Barneys New York–Downtown

The Gin Parlour

Haru Hell’s Kitchen

Jams

Lorenzo’s Restaurant

Bar & Cabaret

Lupulo

Meet the Meat

Mission Chinese Food

Nobu Downtown–Bar/Lounge

Ousia

Palm Tribeca

Philippe

Porsena

Rafele

The Ribbon

Rotisserie Georgette

Rouge Tomate Chelsea

Salvation Burger

Society Cafe

South Fin Grill

The Tuck Room

Untitled

Wallsé