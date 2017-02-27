  • Blog
Here's a complete list of the 2017 Oscar winners

By Joshua Rothkopf Posted: Monday February 27 2017, 12:43am

Moonlight

People will be talking about the colossal mess-up as long as Oscars are awarded: La La Land was called out as Best Picture (due to an envelope mistake) but the winner turned out to be Moonlight—an upset for the ages. We'll have plenty of analysis in the coming hours, but first, here's a complete list of winners, triple-checked just to be sure:

Best Picture
Moonlight

Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Actress in a Leading Role
Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Actor in a Leading Role
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Viola Davis, Fences

Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Original Screenplay
Manchester by the Sea

Best Adapted Screenplay
Moonlight

Best Cinematography
La La Land

Best Foreign Language Film
The Salesman, Iran

Best Documentary Feature
O.J.: Made in America

Best Documentary Short Subject
“The White Helmets”

Best Production Design
La La Land

Best Animated Feature
Zootopia

Best Short Film, Animated
“Piper”

Best Film Editing
Hacksaw Ridge

Best Sound Editing
Arrival

Best Sound Mixing
Hacksaw Ridge

Best Original Score
La La Land

Best Original Song
“City of Stars,” La La Land

Best Costume Design
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Best Makeup
Suicide Squad

Best Short Film, Live Action
“Sing”

Best Visual Effects
The Jungle Book

Staff writer
Joshua Rothkopf

Joshua is the Film editor at Time Out New York.

