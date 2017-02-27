Here's a complete list of the 2017 Oscar winners

People will be talking about the colossal mess-up as long as Oscars are awarded: La La Land was called out as Best Picture (due to an envelope mistake) but the winner turned out to be Moonlight—an upset for the ages. We'll have plenty of analysis in the coming hours, but first, here's a complete list of winners, triple-checked just to be sure:
Best Picture
Moonlight
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Emma Stone, La La Land
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Viola Davis, Fences
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Best Original Screenplay
Manchester by the Sea
Best Adapted Screenplay
Moonlight
Best Cinematography
La La Land
Best Foreign Language Film
The Salesman, Iran
Best Documentary Feature
O.J.: Made in America
Best Documentary Short Subject
“The White Helmets”
Best Production Design
La La Land
Best Animated Feature
Zootopia
Best Short Film, Animated
“Piper”
Best Film Editing
Hacksaw Ridge
Best Sound Editing
Arrival
Best Sound Mixing
Hacksaw Ridge
Best Original Score
La La Land
Best Original Song
“City of Stars,” La La Land
Best Costume Design
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Best Makeup
Suicide Squad
Best Short Film, Live Action
“Sing”
Best Visual Effects
The Jungle Book
