Hester Street Fair opens for the season this weekend!

When the weather complies, there is nothing better than admiring gorgeous city views, soaking up the sun and participating in some outdoor dining. (We see you, Smorgasburg.) When we’re not stuffing our faces in the open-air, we also enjoying shopping alfresco at one of the city’s best flea markets or a vehicle-free street fair.
Lucky for us, markets such as Hester Street Fair allow us to enjoy the perks of both. The long-awaited flea, which reopens for its eighth season this Saturday (April 15), kicks things off with $3 Bronx Banner Ales, live jams led by musical director Tom of England, an amazing spread of food vendors as well as design, art, craft and vintage merchants.
The Lower East Side hot-spot is most notorious for its wide-selection of finger-lickin' eats, so get pumped for returning vendors such as Macaron Parlour, Osaka Grub, Don Don NY, CMYLOOK and more.
New bites such as slammin’ bento boxes from NYture Natto x Chiso and sips from Pilot Kombucha are also a must. You can expect to shop from new artists and creators selling their sweet merchandise—think Vibe’s gorgeous gemstone necklaces—as well.
Here is the complete vendor lineup for Saturday below! Make sure to keep coming back—newcomers join the fray each week.
Bang Cookies
BreadxButta
C bao
Campfire Canoli
Candysnacks
CMYLOOK
Creek & Fellow
Crepe Factory
Don Don NY
Fairyland Amigurumi
Filigree
Fresh Chocolate Mousse
Happening Inside
Hometown Bake Shop
Hu is Hungry
Jaded Royalty Jewelry
JamJamsJam
JazEaz Designs
Knot of this World Pretzels
Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop
Macaron Parlour
Mama Lam’s
Metal Mingle
NIC FIT
NYture Natto x Chiso NYC
Osaka Grub
Pels Pie
Phyla | Art
Nature
History
Science
Pilot Kombucha
Polly + Esther
ScalcoSweets
Strike Gently Co
Thaibird
The Shoe Must Go On!
The Urban Larder
Trendy Treatz NY
Vibe
Wisco Fresh
Hester Street Fair is located at the corner of Hester and Essex Sts (hesterstreetfair.com). Sat 15 11am–6pm; Free to attend.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ