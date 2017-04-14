Hester Street Fair opens for the season this weekend!

When the weather complies, there is nothing better than admiring gorgeous city views, soaking up the sun and participating in some outdoor dining. (We see you, Smorgasburg.) When we’re not stuffing our faces in the open-air, we also enjoying shopping alfresco at one of the city’s best flea markets or a vehicle-free street fair.

Lucky for us, markets such as Hester Street Fair allow us to enjoy the perks of both. The long-awaited flea, which reopens for its eighth season this Saturday (April 15), kicks things off with $3 Bronx Banner Ales, live jams led by musical director Tom of England, an amazing spread of food vendors as well as design, art, craft and vintage merchants.

The Lower East Side hot-spot is most notorious for its wide-selection of finger-lickin' eats, so get pumped for returning vendors such as Macaron Parlour, Osaka Grub, Don Don NY, CMYLOOK and more.

Photograph: Courtesy Liz Clayman

New bites such as slammin’ bento boxes from NYture Natto x Chiso and sips from Pilot Kombucha are also a must. You can expect to shop from new artists and creators selling their sweet merchandise—think Vibe’s gorgeous gemstone necklaces—as well.

Here is the complete vendor lineup for Saturday below! Make sure to keep coming back—newcomers join the fray each week.

Bang Cookies

BreadxButta

C bao

Campfire Canoli

Candysnacks

CMYLOOK

Creek & Fellow

Crepe Factory

Don Don NY

Fairyland Amigurumi

Filigree

Fresh Chocolate Mousse

Happening Inside

Hometown Bake Shop

Hu is Hungry

Jaded Royalty Jewelry

JamJamsJam

JazEaz Designs

Knot of this World Pretzels

Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop

Macaron Parlour

Mama Lam’s

Metal Mingle

NIC FIT

NYture Natto x Chiso NYC

Osaka Grub

Pels Pie

Phyla | Art

Nature

History

Science

Pilot Kombucha

Polly + Esther

ScalcoSweets

Strike Gently Co

Thaibird

The Shoe Must Go On!

The Urban Larder

Trendy Treatz NY

Vibe

Wisco Fresh



Hester Street Fair is located at the corner of Hester and Essex Sts (hesterstreetfair.com). Sat 15 11am–6pm; Free to attend.