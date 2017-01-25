Immigration-themed Valentine heart is coming to Times Square

Over the past nine years, Times Square has welcomed Valentine’s Day with heart-themed public art projects, and 2017 will be no different. This year’s installation is titled We Were Strangers Once Too and in addition to romance, the piece highlights the role immigrants have played in making New York the incredible city it is. Based on data from the 2015 American Census Survey We Were Strangers Once Too consists of 33 metal poles inscribed and color-coded to represent the national origins and shifting populations of foreign-born NYC residents. As visitors move around the sculpture, their perspective shifts until individual blocks of red and pink resolve into the shape of a heart. The piece will be on view for a month starting February 7 at Father Duffy Square, between 46th and 47th
