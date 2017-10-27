It’s your last chance to check out Governors Island until spring

Even though we are having an unseasonably warm fall this year, the last weekend in October means some of our favorite outdoor hangouts will be shutting down until next spring. Governors Island will be closing on Halloween, and will reopen next year on May 1.

Get your great outdoors fix before the winter makes us want to us hibernate until the nice weather returns. The Rise of the Jack O’Lanterns is still open this weekend and temperatures are forecasted to be up in the high 60’s. Tickets are still available.

