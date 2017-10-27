  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

It’s your last chance to check out Governors Island until spring

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Hannah Streck Posted: Friday October 27 2017, 5:01pm

It’s your last chance to check out Governors Island until spring
Photograph: Timothy Schenck

Even though we are having an unseasonably warm fall this year, the last weekend in October means some of our favorite outdoor hangouts will be shutting down until next spring. Governors Island will be closing on Halloween, and will reopen next year on May 1.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Governors Island, NYC

Get your great outdoors fix before the winter makes us want to us hibernate until the nice weather returns. The Rise of the Jack O’Lanterns is still open this weekend and temperatures are forecasted to be up in the high 60’s. Tickets are still available.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Hannah Streck 42 Posts

Hannah is the Senior Digital Producer at Time Out. She drinks way too much red wine (for the health reasons... duh) and has been known to make her friends laugh on occasion. Follow her at @im_a_palindrome.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest