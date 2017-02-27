  • Blog
Lorde teases something mysterious in NYC this week

By Andrew Frisicano Posted: Monday February 27 2017, 4:50pm

Photograph: Charles Howells
Lorde

It's been four years since New Zealand teen Lorde broke out with moody pop smash "Royals" and her subsequent LP, Pure Heroine. Since then, there's been little news to report on its follow-up, besides that it's rumored to be coming soon. The singer has been confirmed for Coachella, Governors Ball and other festivals, as well Saturday Night Live, where she'll perform on March 11. Presumably she'll have a pair of new songs to promote by then, though, as mentioned, nothing has been announced officially.

Over the weekend, Lorde posted a cryptic video on a site called imwaitingforit.com that might be a preview of what's to come. The clip plays a few seconds of piano before cutting to screens that state "3.2.17 NYC" and "3.3.17 NZ." Whether that means there's a single debuting March 2, some kind of local promotional event like a pop-up shop or listening station, or a performance, well your guess is as good as ours.

Staff writer
By Andrew Frisicano 142 Posts

Andrew is the Music editor at Time Out New York. Catch him at your local music venue, taqueria or cineplex. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewfrisicano.

