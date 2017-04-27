  • Blog
Multiple train tracks at Penn Station are shutting down this summer

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Thursday April 27 2017, 2:46pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/fallenpegasus

If you take Amtrak trains, you’re out of luck this summer. Today Amtrak released an announcement saying that it's fast-tracking repairs on the rails after two derailments this year (so far). So yeah, that means there will be weekday outages this summer. Yay! 

Though it hasn’t yet been announced how many are shutting down or for how long, we know it’ll be bad. The traffic at Penn Station has been a nightmare for months now, and until we finally get the renovated station of our dreams, it’s only going to get worse.

In order to completely replace all parts of the tracks so that they don't, you know, derail, there will be track closures and schedule changes. The repairs will begin in May and run through the summer—on both weekends and weekdays. It'll start in the western parts of the station, and there will also be other repairs happening through June...of next year. 

Amtrak is also assembling a mobile response team to assist with crowding, but you can continue tweeting your complaints in the meantime.  

