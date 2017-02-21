New York City will be hotter than Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday

Looks like Staten Island Chuck the groundhog was absolutely right about an early spring—after a gorgeous long weekend, NYC will hit a high of 68 degrees on Thursday, according to weather.gov. Sixty-eight degrees, a.k.a. the perfect temperature. That's three whole degrees higher than Phoenix, Arizona—a city that's literally in an arid desert—is projected for!

Okay, so spring weather in the middle of February isn't great news for the planet at large, and we know that, but why focus on our city's future demise underwater after the melting of the ice caps when we can be outside enjoying brunch al fresco right now?!? (We need something to be happy about, okay?)

Luckily we gathered all of the best things to do in spring to take advantage of right now, even though winter allegedly lasts for another month. Enjoy!