Nitehawk teams up with Nom Wah Tea Parlor for its first Asian Film Feast

Nitehawk Cinema's bimonthly Film Feast series is already a winning mash-up of meals and movies, but this month's lineup is particularly awesome-sounding: The theater's executive chef Kurt Applegate is teaming up with Nom Wah Tea Parlor's chef-owner Wilson Tang to create an Asian-inspired spread to complement a screening of 1986 cult favorite Big Trouble in Little China. And if that's not enough, the five-course menu, ranging from steamed dumplings to beef-shank lo mein, will be paired with beers from Lagunitas.

Tickets for the Film Feast—which will take place on Tuesday, April 18 at 7:15pm—are $75 each and are on sale today on Nitehawk's website. Check out the full menu below:

MENU:

First Course

Chinatown Dumplings: steamed chicken and shrimp siu mai with soy vinegar dipping sauce

Small Beginnings: Lagunitas IPA



Second Course

Pork Chop Lost In An Alley: Fried pork-chop sandwich with pickled daikon and sweetened kewpie mayo on a potato roll

Henry Swanson's My Name, And Excitement's My Game: Lagunitas Undercover Investigation Shut-Down Ale

Third Course

Lo Mein of Upside Down Sinner: Beef-shank lo mein with Chinese broccoli, pickled kohlrabi, fried shallots, scallion and cilantro

Elevator Hot Box: Lagunitas Waldo Triple IPA



Fourth Course

Huge Buzz: Veggie broth with coconut-ginger froth, scallion and cilantro

Time For A Little Medicine: Lagunitas Little Sumpin' Sumpin' Wheat Ale



Fifth Course

Green Eyes: Fried matcha sesame balls with sweetened lotus paste filling

Things Go Sour For Lo Pan: Lagunitas Aunt Sally Sour Ale