Nitehawk teams up with Nom Wah Tea Parlor for its first Asian Film Feast

By Christina Izzo Posted: Wednesday February 15 2017, 12:58pm

Photograph: Michelle Yan
Pan Fried Shrimp and Pork Dumplings

Nitehawk Cinema's bimonthly Film Feast series is already a winning mash-up of meals and movies, but this month's lineup is particularly awesome-sounding: The theater's executive chef Kurt Applegate is teaming up with Nom Wah Tea Parlor's chef-owner Wilson Tang to create an Asian-inspired spread to complement a screening of 1986 cult favorite Big Trouble in Little China. And if that's not enough, the five-course menu, ranging from steamed dumplings to beef-shank lo mein, will be paired with beers from Lagunitas. 

Tickets for the Film Feast—which will take place on Tuesday, April 18 at 7:15pm—are $75 each and are on sale today on Nitehawk's website. Check out the full menu below: 

MENU: 
First Course
Chinatown Dumplings: steamed chicken and shrimp siu mai with soy vinegar dipping sauce
Small Beginnings: Lagunitas IPA

Second Course
Pork Chop Lost In An Alley: Fried pork-chop sandwich with pickled daikon and sweetened kewpie mayo on a potato roll
Henry Swanson's My Name, And Excitement's My Game: Lagunitas Undercover Investigation Shut-Down Ale 

Third Course
Lo Mein of Upside Down Sinner: Beef-shank lo mein with Chinese broccoli, pickled kohlrabi, fried shallots, scallion and cilantro
Elevator Hot Box: Lagunitas Waldo Triple IPA

Fourth Course
Huge Buzz: Veggie broth with coconut-ginger froth, scallion and cilantro
Time For A Little Medicine: Lagunitas Little Sumpin' Sumpin' Wheat Ale

Fifth Course
Green Eyes: Fried matcha sesame balls with sweetened lotus paste filling
Things Go Sour For Lo Pan: Lagunitas Aunt Sally Sour Ale

Staff writer
By Christina Izzo 339 Posts

Christina is the Food & Drink editor at Time Out. She can out-eat and out-drink you. Seriously, don't even try her—you're gonna lose. Follow her on Twitter at @christinalizzo.

For any feedback or for more information email

