One of NYC’s favorite drunk foods, Artichoke, is expanding to New Jersey

Hoboken bros and babes looking for a bite to eat after a night out soon won't need to take the NJT to eat a super gooey slice of 'za from Artichoke. The popular pizza chain will be opening locations right in their neighborhood—four new spots in New Jersey: Jersey City, Newark, New Brunswick and Princeton.

Artichoke joins the ranks of other food chains and NYC chefs heading west, like Eataly opening in Jersey City, chef Marcus Samuelsson's (Red Rooster) Marcus B & P in Newark and chef Leah Cohen's (Pig & Khao) Piggyback Bar in Jersey City.

Our Jersey jokes are getting weaker by the moment.

