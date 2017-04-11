Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie will step into thigh-high heels for Kinky Boots

Seems like pop stars just can’t resist the allure of Broadway these days: Josh Groban is breaking hearts in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Sara Bareilles recently stepped into her own show, Waitress, for a limited run and now word comes that impeccably coiffed Panic! At the Disco frontman Brendon Urie will join the cast of Kinky Boots May 26 through August 6. Urie will be making his Broadway debut as Charlie Price, one of the hit musical’s protagonists—not the drag queen. Charlie is the guy who inherits a financially strapped shoe-making factory in England, and turns to a brassy drag artist (J. Harrison Ghee) to give the company’s image a jolt of sex and inspiration.



In a statement issued from the production, Urie says: “I’m thrilled to be making my Broadway debut with this fantastic company. I’m a huge fan of Kinky Boots and musical theater, and am honored to be joining the cast.”



The last album by the Grammy-nominated Panic! At The Disco was Death Of A Bachelor, which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, with their single “Victorious” debuting at No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs, iTunes Alternative Songs, Billboard + Twitter’s Trending 140 charts just hours after its release. The platinum-certified Death Of A Bachelor was the #4 biggest selling album released in 2016, behind Drake, Beyoncé, and Rihanna respectively, and has amassed over 500 million streams.



That makes us thing: What current pop icons would you like to see take a turn on Broadway? Justin Timberlake as Hamilton’s King George? Bruno Mars in The Lion King? Taylor Swift as Wicked’s Elphaba? Kanye as—what else?—the Supreme Being in a revival of An Act of God, Katy Perry as Carole King in Beautiful? Beyoncé in whatever she damn well pleases….?



