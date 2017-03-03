Papaya King is selling hot dogs at ridiculously cheap 1932 prices this weekend

Papaya King has been a New York cheap-eats staple since 1932—even today, you can get two franks and a drink for a mere fiver—but things are getting even cheaper this weekend.
To celebrate its 85th birthday, the hot-dog chain is going back to those 1932 prices today and tomorrow at its Upper East Side and Fort Greene locations. That means you can get 32-cent hot dogs with free-of-charge toppings (sauerkraut, onions, relish), as well as 32-cent cups of the namesake tropical drink. (Sides, like curly fries, will still sport normal 2017 prices.)
The chain has plenty to celebrate these days—along with the anniversary, Papaya King president Wayne Rosenbaum announced this week that PK is now franchising with Fransmart.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ