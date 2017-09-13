Pearl River Mart is opening a new location at Chelsea Market this fall

Please, let there be more kimonos! Out of all the home decor and kitchenware shops in New York, Pearl River Mart is a crowd favorite—and for a good reason. The store, which is self-described as an Asian emporium, is an inexpensive treasure trove hawking a wide-range of goodies from lovely fashion staples and chic table settings to beautiful paper lanterns and fun novelties, like these crystal buddhas.

Essentially, this family-owned, mom-and-pop is one of the reasons why New York's retail scene is so great. Since shopping culture is ever-changing and expanding, Pearl River President Joanne Kwong has partnered with Chelsea Market owners Jamestown to open another space in conjunction with Chelsea Market.

The new outpost, which is expected to open this November, will carry some of the store's best-selling products as well as capsule collections created by Asian American designers. It will also double as a space for in-store events, including cultural performances and more. Here's just another reason to spend more time in Chelsea!