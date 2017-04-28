Penn Station is such a nightmare right now that NJ Transit is giving out late notes

In terms of first world problems, the only thing that's worse than commuting is having to deal with a commuting service that is perpetually unreliable—a characterization that aptly describes just about every mode of transportation that involves Penn Station.

Following a recent slew of derailments and delays and an announcement by Amtrak (which controls Penn Station) about an infrastructure makeover process kicking off in May (expect disruptions to your commute all summer long—yay!), the New Jersey Transit, which operates out of Penn Station, is attempting to make commuters' lives a tad easier by offering excuse letters if a train delays their getting to work. We'll take a stack of those, thank you very much.

"If you have experienced delays that have compromised your work situation, please stop by one of our Customer Service offices and pick up a delay letter for your employer," writes New Jersey Transit executive director Steve Santoro in an open letter posted online.

Although we do appreciate the effort, we suspect that the constancy of the delays will render the tardy notes obsolete and meaningless. So thanks for nothing, as usual, Penn Station.