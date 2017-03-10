  • Blog
People under 30 can pay less at New York’s most-expensive restaurant

By Christina Izzo Posted: Friday March 10 2017, 4:45pm

Per Se

Being a millennial can feel like a thankless existence, but now 30-and-under New Yorkers have one perk to look forward to. 

Per Se, the fine-dining stalwart from legendary chef Thomas Keller inside the Time Warner Center, is hosting a "30-for-30 Dining Experience" on March 30th, where 30 tables will be reserved exclusively for people under 30 years old.

Beyond scoring a table, those youthful diners can also enjoy a seven-course dinner for $175, a steal in comparison to the usual $325 nine-course lineup. (The evening will include an optional wine pairing for $50.) 

Feeling fancy? Twentysomethings can snag their spot by emailing Alanna Parisi at aparisi@perseny.com or by calling at 212-823-9352. 

