Perform karaoke in the middle of Times Square at this live event

Among the many things to get excited about in Times Square is the Midnight Moment program in which a different artist’s video takes over all the screens around the Crossroads of World every day for a month from 11:59pm to 12:00am. February’s edition comes with an added bonus: An open-air karaoke sing-along that invites anyone and everyone to join in.

Taking place on Duffy Square tomorrow night, the one-time event kicks of the presentation of artist Alex Da Corte’s video, Blue Moon, a surreal tribute to the classic Rodgers and Hart song of the same name. In it, a guy with silver hair, heavily applied blue eye shadow and thick read lipstick croons the title tune while holding a sculpture of a crescent moon in his arms.

According to the folks behind Midnight Moment, the piece is meant to offer “a wry perspective on the dreams in our hearts and our prospects for finding a love of our own.” If you’re coming out to sing but don’t know the words, no worries: The lyrics scroll along the bottom of the picture just like they do at your favorite karaoke bar.