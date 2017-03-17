Photos from the 2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade

Lets face it: New York City goes above and beyond with just about everything. From milkshakes to rooftop bars to countless brunching options, the city is very rarely subtle—especially when it comes to St. Patricks Day. Before and after the infamous parade along 5th Avenue, tourists and locals clad in green garb take on the streets through Times Square, just about every Irish pub this city has to offer and everywhere in between.
Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest