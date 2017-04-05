Rooftop Cinema Club announces its first screenings for May and June

The warm weather is so close, we can taste it—and that also means outdoor screenings, preferably with cocktails. Rooftop Cinema Club has been designing this experience masterfully, in Brooklyn, Manhattan and elsewhere, for years. They’re back with their third annual edition of local summer programming, kicking off at midtown’s YOTEL and East Williamsburg’s OfficeOps. The selection of May and June titles is terrific—click through here for the complete list of movies, and to buy tickets.
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest