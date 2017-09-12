  • Blog
Score an $813 apartment in Brooklyn through a new housing lottery

By Clayton Guse Posted: Tuesday September 12 2017, 4:03pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Wikimedia Commons/Payton Chung

Housing in Brooklyn is getting more expensive by the minute, but residents of the borough can find a shrivel of refuge in the rush of affordable housing lotteries that have opened up this summer. The latest offers up 19 apartments in South Slope's newly-constructed 635 Fourth Avenue, with the chance to score one of eight studio apartments for just $813 per month. There are also seven one-bedrooms up for grabs at $840 and another four two-bedroom units going for $1,016.

In order to qualify for one of the super cheap studios, applicants must make an annual income between $30,343 and $40,080. The maximum income for the two-bedroom units is a bit higher at $57,240. 

This lottery might not be as flashy as the one that offered up dirt cheap units in a 19th century Bushwick church earlier this year, but damnit, we'll get excited about any chance to pay less than an arm and a leg for a pad. 

 

