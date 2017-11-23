  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

See festive photos of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Thursday November 23 2017, 1:15pm

See festive photos of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017
Photograph: Rebecca Fontana

Every year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade brings thousands of New Yorkers to the streets—Sixth Avenue, to be precise. And this year, we had a front-row seat for the world’s largest parade.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Thanksgiving in NYC

In the VIP area by Verizon Up, we had a prime spot to see all of this year’s giant balloons and standout performances. We saw the classic Charlie Brown balloon. We saw a tear-inducing show by the Dear Evan Hansen cast. We even saw a performance by the Goo Goo Dolls, for some reason.

Were you too busy eating stuffing for breakfast to attend the parade? You can watch a 360-degree stream of it here, and check out our photos below. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs: Rebecca Fontana

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 527 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest