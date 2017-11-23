See festive photos of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017

Every year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade brings thousands of New Yorkers to the streets—Sixth Avenue, to be precise. And this year, we had a front-row seat for the world’s largest parade.

In the VIP area by Verizon Up, we had a prime spot to see all of this year’s giant balloons and standout performances. We saw the classic Charlie Brown balloon. We saw a tear-inducing show by the Dear Evan Hansen cast. We even saw a performance by the Goo Goo Dolls, for some reason.

Were you too busy eating stuffing for breakfast to attend the parade? You can watch a 360-degree stream of it here, and check out our photos below.

Photographs: Rebecca Fontana

