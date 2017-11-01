See the most ghoul-tastic photos from the Village Halloween Parade

Just hours after an apparent terrorist attack in Lower Manhattan that took the lives of eight people, New Yorkers decided to carry on and turned out in the thousands for the annual Village Halloween Parade, the largest Halloween parade in the world. There was tricking, treating, dancing and spooking, and plenty of incredible costumes and puppets. Check out some of the ghoulish looks (including the giant group of marchers dancing to Michael Jackson's "Thriller") right here.
I am not a prude but this is pathetic. After such real death and destruction on the SAME day, you must 'carry on' with partying that in many ways actually celebrates death and destruction. (look at the costumes) Geez. I wonder if something happened at your parade if anyone would have asked with courage 'why would you continue?' Oh right, to say "if we don't, they win." And you had snipers...snipers. The right thing would have been to cancel this event. We have absolutely lost touch with our own humanity.