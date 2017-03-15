Snowbound singles online dated up a storm during Stella

How did you spend your snow day? If you're like many New Yorkers, you might have decided to do some swiping.

While snow may be able to halt the subway system, it can't stop the city's singletons from looking to connect. In fact, the dating app Hinge reported a two-fold increase in traffic on Monday afternoon as users started looking for some snow-day company. By Tuesday morning, daters were a whopping ten times more active on the app than a typical Tuesday when it came to the number of conversations started.

It's not the first time the dating app has noticed the trend of users looking for some action in inclement weather. In January 2015, winter storm Juno caused a similar uptick on the site, with a 27 percent spike when snow started falling on Monday and a surge of 47 percent the following day.

So it seems, if you're looking to fall in love, your best bet for getting lucky might just be when the snow falls.