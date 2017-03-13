How not to be a dick during a blizzard

Storm Stella is almost upon us! Expect up to two feet of snow tomorrow (the storm hits around midnight) and lots of closures around the city, including all the city schools. We thought we'd tale this moment in the calm before the storm and remind you how NOT to behave in the midst of the blizzard. Stay safe and warm, New York!

Go shopping tonight rather than ordering delivery tomorrow.

If you do order anything for delivery, tip 25%. PERIOD. And maybe hand them a beer for the road.

Speaking of grocery shopping: You don’t need EVERY loaf of bread and ALL the milk. But please do take all the kale.

Don’t eat/drink all the rations before noon and then be like, “I don’t know where all the Hot Pockets went. Maybe you ate them?”

Don’t drink all your rommmate’s booze while they’re at work (they still had to go in, poor bastard) then feign innocence when they finally get home, half frozen to death, aching for whiskey.

Don’t speak to your roommates. Just because you’re all home together, doesn’t mean you should have to interact during work hours. This is my nap time!

Don't get so wasted that you pass out by 4pm and don't even get to appreciate the sweet innocence of a snow day.

Don’t throw snowballs. They’ll probably just hit a poor passerby (who also happens to be a delivery-person schlepping Thai food to your door).

Don’t play super loud music all day while everyone else in your building is trapped there with no choice but to listen to that Miley Cyrus album you're still into.

Don't tamp out your snow-covered boots on a freshly-shoveled sidewalk, with the person who just shoveled it still standing there, looking at you with murderous eyes.

Don't leave chairs/cones/whatever out to save a parking space. DON'T.

Don't share pics of your current trip from Florida or other warm location. Have some damn respect.

If you see two legs sticking out of a snowbank—and they’re wiggling—pull!