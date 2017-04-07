Some of the city’s best bartenders are opening a non-profit bar

The NYC gastronomic scene is taking a stand, yet again.

Restaurateur Ravi DeRossi is opening a charitable bar, Coup, in the East Village's Astor Place this month, where all profits will go directly towards social, economic, environmental and human rights organizations. Behind the bar, there will be a rotating list of some of the city’s most seasoned bartenders pouring their signature cocktails for a good cause.

Expect impressive names like Alex Day from Death & Co., Jim Meehan from PDT and Jane Danger from Mother of Pearl, among others, to make guest appearances throughout the weeks.

DeRossi was motivated to open the cocktail bar due to the recent rocky political climate. Keep your eyes peeled for the bar at 64 Cooper Square, opening on Friday, April 14th.