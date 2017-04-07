  • Blog
Some of the city’s best bartenders are opening a non-profit bar

By Alyson Penn Posted: Friday April 7 2017, 3:16pm

Photograph: Beth Levendis
Death and Company

The NYC gastronomic scene is taking a stand, yet again.

Restaurateur Ravi DeRossi is opening a charitable bar, Coup, in the East Village's Astor Place this month, where all profits will go directly towards social, economic, environmental and human rights organizations. Behind the bar, there will be a rotating list of some of the city’s most seasoned bartenders pouring their signature cocktails for a good cause.

Expect impressive names like Alex Day from Death & Co., Jim Meehan from PDT and Jane Danger from Mother of Pearl, among others, to make guest appearances throughout the weeks.

DeRossi was motivated to open the cocktail bar due to the recent rocky political climate. Keep your eyes peeled for the bar at 64 Cooper Square, opening on Friday, April 14th.

By Alyson Penn 56 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

