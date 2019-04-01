16 bars in East Village you've got to try
The gritty dive bars are still there, sure, but the best East Village bars have expanded from those rough-and-tumble barrooms to include acclaimed cocktail dens, on-tap wine bars and relaxed beer halls and beer gardens. Whether you’re craving a beer-and-shot combo or a composed cocktail, these are the neighborhood’s best drinkeries to try right now.
East Village Bars Hit-List
Lois
Nora O'Malley (Alphabet City Wine Co.) and Phoebe Connell (ABC Beer Co.) exclusively pour vino via draft at this wine bar, outfitted with 16 taps and a small-plates menu featuring house-made pork rillettes, duck-confit corn cakes and sourdough slathered in Szechuan-peppercorn butter.
Loverboy
The team behind Mother's Ruin opened another casually hip bar in the East Village. Drink frozen or on-the-rocks cocktails while munching on pizza.
Holiday Cocktail Lounge
Three years after the six-decade-old East Village mainstay shuttered its dinted metal doors following the sale of the building, the saloon has been given a new lease on life. And though the place has been spruced up—duct-taped booths traded for green banquettes, neon beer signs for gold sconces—the joint hasn’t been scrubbed clean of its charm.
Good Night Sonny
This cocktail den from the Wayland’s Robert Ceraso—taking over the former home of red-curtained, 15-year-old Simone Martini Bar—draws in a packed house with experimental drinks, raw-bar offerings and warmly personal trimmings (exposed-brick walls speckled with family photos, a reclaimed-wood bar sourced from a partner’s ancestral home in Connecticut).
The Lost Lady
Three years ago, Robert Ceraso and Jason Mendenhall (the Wayland, Goodnight Sonny) set out to add a nautical outpost to their growing cocktail kingdom. After two potential locations fell through, they’re finally ready to set sail with the project. A casual cocktail bar with thrift-store seascapes, vintage maritime photos and a cocktail menu loaded with agave and rum—the Lost Lady adds Wayland vet Ryan to the team’s takeover of the East Village drinking scene. As with their other popular downtown hangouts, the bar also offers a short list of affordable eats, this one leaning toward tacos and dinner bowls. If that’s not enough to get you on board, there’s also shuffleboard and a jukebox to help you drift away.
Angel’s Share
Walk through an unmarked side door at the front of Japanese restaurant Village Yokocho, and you’ll find yourself in perhaps the classiest joint in the East Village. Angel’s Share remains completely unknown to some of its neighbors; that duality is part of its charm. This date-night gem offers a stellar view of Stuyvesant Square, tuxedoed bartenders and flawless cocktails.
Mister Paradise
The Garret
Maiden Lane
East Village boozers can go on a sherry-swigging journey at this sea-inspired bar from Nialls Fallon and Gareth Maccubbin, former general managers of Parm and Torrisi, respectively. With port cities like New York and San Francisco in mind—the bar's name refers to waterfront streets—the duo crafts a wine list heavy in coastal sips (Domaine Sigalas, Casa de Mouraz). Sidle up to the ten-seat concrete-topped bar, where you can snack on light bites sourced from local purveyors: smoked and cured fish (Acme), Spanish salami (Despaña) and farmer’s cheese (Saxelby). Accents such as a navy chalkboard menu and pine plank ceiling support the nautical theme.
Death & Company
The nattily attired mixologists are deadly serious about drinks at this pseudospeakeasy with Gothic flair (don’t be intimidated by the imposing wooden door). Black walls and cushy booths combine with chandeliers to set the luxuriously somber mood. Patrons bored by shot-and-beer bars can sample the inventive cocktails as well as top-notch grub.
Joyface
The new, shagadelic cocktail lounge Joyface may make your soul swim in ecstasy as you take in the kitschy ’70s decor—the waterbed for lounging and, say, a vintage Playboy centerfold wall for selfies. There’s no cocktail menu, so if you’re stumped, let the cosmos choose: Dip your hand into a magic bowl to pull out a keychain that reveals your preordained liquor. A barkeep will concoct a one-of-a-kind drink and name it after you in a flash.
Blue & Gold
In the afternoon, Eastern-European retirees and unemployed folks in their twenties and thirties take advantage of the fine stock of domestic beer and decent liquor starting at $3. At night, the grime-encrusted dive is the place for locals on a budget, who crowd into rickety booths and around the red-felt pool table while downing $15 pitchers of beer. Why blue and gold? They’re the colors in the flag: Forty years after opening, the bar is still owned by the same Ukrainian family.
Ghost Donkey
It’s a trade of the booziest kind: a gin joint swapped for a mescaleria. Tucked next to Saxon + Parole in the space that formerly housed Madam Geneva, this Latin-spirited cocktail haunt straddles the line between speakeasy and dive bar, accessible through an interior door from the neighboring American restaurant.
The Wayland
The menu is infused with DIY flourishes, crafting proprietary bitters and jams from a pantry of seasonal ingredients. Meanwhile, the memory of Banjo Jim's, a honky-tonk dive that used to occupy the space, is kept alive with Miller High Life longnecks, eclectic tunes on the speakers and an upright piano that hosts the occasional jam session.
Mother of Pearl
This paradisiacal 50-seat revamp of his old Gin Palace space, Ravi DeRossi (Death & Co, Amor y Amargo) recruited a team to rehash the throwback pours and Orient-skewing grub shaped by 1940s tiki culture. Without a single standard-issue tiki offering on the menu—no mai tais or pupu platters here—Mother of Pearl is a postmodern Polynesian affair pioneering new waters.
PDT
The entrance to this taxidermy-strewn saloon is hidden behind an old phone booth inside Crif Dogs. Pick up the receiver and a hostess opens the back wall of the booth. Inside, a team of barkeeps offer thoughtful cocktail creations perfect for washing down a haute dog brought in from next door. It’s that kind of dedication that makes getting in worth the effort.
