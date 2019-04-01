16 bars in East Village you've got to try

The first thing you notice when you approach Mister Paradise is the flashy green-and-gold exterior and glowing neon sign that immediately sets it apart from its East Village neighbors on either side. The exterior announces that this is going to be a bold, confident and well-designed space, and the interior follows up on that promise with shining brass fixtures, a deep emerald green bar and an entire wall of undulating sand-tone banquettes. There aren’t that many chic interiors like this in the neighborhood, and the bar has a fun, playful vibe. That cheeky spirit continues with the cocktail menu which offers innovate twists on classic drinks. A particularly interesting offering is the Doctor Angel-Face cocktail, which substitutes Japanese shochu instead of vodka or gin, along with verjus, sherry and a clarified tomato water dashi, and puts a savory, slightly herbal spin on a classic martini. The Cafe Disco combines rye whiskey, olive oil, buckwheat, coffee and absinthe for a unique take on an Old Fashioned. The bar also serves shots and large-format cocktails (for 2-6 people) that would be perfect if you snag one of the banquettes with some friends. The food menu, from Jeremy Spector of Brindle Room, seems like it’s having a good time while not taking itself too seriously. You can order fried chicken (available as a half or whole bird) with habanero and black truffle honey, an elevated take on a Hot Pocket (including an apple pie option, an ode to the McDonald’s located acro