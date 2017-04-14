The 10 worst MTA service changes happening this weekend

Easter weekend has arrived, and with it comes a handful of MTA service suspensions and reroutes that could make your planned festivities a bit more difficult to attend. Whether you're heading to Sunday's wacky Bonnet Festival, Saturday's Tax March or any one of the dozens of other great events happening around the city this weekend, a subway service change has the potential to throw a wrench into your plans.

It's our goal to help you keep your weekend commute as smooth as possible, so we've rounded up the key service changes that the MTA is implementing this weekend. If you plan on leaving your neighborhood over the next three days, keep reading.

1 train service will be suspended in both directions between 14th Street and South Ferry from 11:30pm Friday through 5am Monday.

2 trains will not be running express between Chambers Street and Penn Station from 11:30pm Friday through 5am Monday.

4 train service will be suspended in both directions between New Lots Avenue and Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall from 11:45pm Friday through 5am Monday. 3 trains will operate to and from New Lots in its stead.

5 trains will not be running between Eastchester-Dyre Avenue and East 180th Street from 11:45pm Friday through 5am Monday.

7 trains will run express in both directions from Queensboro Plaza to 74th Street-Broadway from 3:45am through 10pm on Saturday.

A trains will be rerouted via the F line between Washington Square and Jay Street-MetroTech from 11:45pm Friday through 5am Monday, and downtown A trains will run express from 125th Street to Columbus Circle from 11:45pm Friday through 6:30am Sunday and from 11:45pm Sunday through 5am Monday. C trains will see the same reroutes from 6:30 am through 11pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

L service will be suspended in both directions between Lorimer Street and Broadway Junction from 11:30pm Friday through 5am Monday.

Astoria-bound N trains will run express from Queensboro Plaza to Astoria Boulevard from 6:45am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday, and Manhattan-bound N trains will run express from 59th Street to Barclays Center from 11:45pm Friday through 6:30am Sunday and from 11:45pm Sunday through 5am Monday.

Coney Island-bound Q trains will run express from Prospect Park to Sheepshead Bay from 11:45pm Friday through 5am Monday.

Manhattan-bound R trains will run express from Roosevelt Avenue to Queens Plaza from 6:30am to midnight on Saturday and Sunday, and will also run express from 59th Street to Barclays Center from 11:45pm Friday through 5am Monday.