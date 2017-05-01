The 2017 TONY* nominations

This morning we are proud to announce the annual TONY nominations, honoring the best work in the 2016-17 Broadway season. And to this announcement, we add our annual disclaimer: By TONY we mean us, i.e. Time Out New York. Each year, we pick our own slate of nominees: the Broadway shows and artists that we here at Time Out New York, or TONY, would choose to nominate for Tony Awards if we were the Tony Awards Nominating Committee, which we are not. (The actual Tony noms will be announced at 8:30am on Tuesday, May 2.) Note that these are not our predictions of who will be nominated for the real Tonys, but who we think should be nominated. It's been an unusually full season, and in some categories we had a mighty hard time choosing among many worthy contenders. But choose we did—in accordance with Tony regulations and eligibility rulings—and here are the results. Congratulations to all the 2017 TONY nominees!
Best Play
A Doll’s House, Part 2, by Lucas Hnath
Indecent, by Paula Vogel
Oslo, by J.T. Rogers
Significant Other, by Joshua Harmon
Sweat, by Lynn Nottage
Best Musical
Bandstand
Come from Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Best Revival of a Play
The Glass Menagerie
Jitney
The Little Foxes
Present Laughter
Six Degrees of Separation
Best Revival of a Musical
Falsettos
Hello, Dolly!
Sunset Boulevard
Best Book of a Musical
Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen
Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Danny Rubin, Groundhog Day
Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come from Away
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Scott Frankel and Michael Korie, War Paint
Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen
Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come from Away
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Denis Arndt, Heisenberg
Gideon Glick, Significant Other
Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation
Kevin Kline, Present Laughter
Jefferson Mays, Oslo
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Jennifer Ehle, Oslo
Allison Janney, Six Degrees of Separation
Laura Linney, The Little Foxes
Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Mary-Louise Parker, Heisenberg
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Corey Cott, Bandstand
Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Andy Karl, Groundhog Day
David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!
Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Christy Altomare, Anastasia
Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Christine Ebersole, War Paint
Patti LuPone, War Paint
Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Michael Aranov, Oslo
Anthony Azizi, Oslo
Anthony Chisholm, Jitney
Danny DeVito, The Price
Michael McKean, The Little Foxes
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Johanna Day, Sweat
Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Kristine Nielsen, Present Laughter
Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes
Condola Rashad, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!
Andrew Rannells, Falsettos
Lucas Steele, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Taylor Trensch, Hello, Dolly!
Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos
Laura Dreyfuss, Dear Evan Hansen
Amber Gray, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen
Caroline O’Connor, Anastasia
Best Direction of a Play
Trip Cullman, Six Degrees of Separation
Sam Gold, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Jitney
Bartlett Sher, Oslo
Rebecca Taichman, Indecent
Best Direction of a Musical
Christopher Ashley, Come from Away
Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand
Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen
Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!
Best Choreography
Joshua Bergasse, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand
Peggy Hickey, Anastasia
Denis Jones, Holiday Inn
Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Best Scenic Design of a Play
David Gallo, Jitney
Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong
Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page
Mark Wendland, Six Degrees of Separation
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Totie Driver and Matt Kinley, Miss Saigon
Rob Howell, Groundhog Day
David Korins, Dear Evan Hansen
Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Best Costume Design of a Play
Jane Greenwood, The Little Foxes
Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter
Ann Roth, The Front Page
David Zinn, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Linda Cho, Anastasia
Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!
Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Catherine Zuber, War Paint
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Christopher Akerlind, Indecent
Jane Cox, Jitney
Donald Holder, Oslo
Ben Stanton, Six Degrees of Separation
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Jeff Croiter, Bandstand
Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Bruno Poet, Miss Saigon
Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen
Best Orchestrations
Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand
Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!
Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen
Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
