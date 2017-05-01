The 2017 TONY* nominations

This morning we are proud to announce the annual TONY nominations, honoring the best work in the 2016-17 Broadway season. And to this announcement, we add our annual disclaimer: By TONY we mean us, i.e. Time Out New York. Each year, we pick our own slate of nominees: the Broadway shows and artists that we here at Time Out New York, or TONY, would choose to nominate for Tony Awards if we were the Tony Awards Nominating Committee, which we are not. (The actual Tony noms will be announced at 8:30am on Tuesday, May 2.) Note that these are not our predictions of who will be nominated for the real Tonys, but who we think should be nominated. It's been an unusually full season, and in some categories we had a mighty hard time choosing among many worthy contenders. But choose we did—in accordance with Tony regulations and eligibility rulings—and here are the results. Congratulations to all the 2017 TONY nominees!

Best Play

A Doll’s House, Part 2, by Lucas Hnath

Indecent, by Paula Vogel

Oslo, by J.T. Rogers

Significant Other, by Joshua Harmon

Sweat, by Lynn Nottage



Best Musical

Bandstand

Come from Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812



Best Revival of a Play

The Glass Menagerie

Jitney

The Little Foxes

Present Laughter

Six Degrees of Separation



Best Revival of a Musical

Falsettos

Hello, Dolly!

Sunset Boulevard



Best Book of a Musical

Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Danny Rubin, Groundhog Day

Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come from Away

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Scott Frankel and Michael Korie, War Paint

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen

Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come from Away

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Denis Arndt, Heisenberg

Gideon Glick, Significant Other

Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

Jefferson Mays, Oslo



Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jennifer Ehle, Oslo

Allison Janney, Six Degrees of Separation

Laura Linney, The Little Foxes

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Mary-Louise Parker, Heisenberg



Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Corey Cott, Bandstand

Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day

David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christy Altomare, Anastasia

Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Christine Ebersole, War Paint

Patti LuPone, War Paint

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Michael Aranov, Oslo

Anthony Azizi, Oslo

Anthony Chisholm, Jitney

Danny DeVito, The Price

Michael McKean, The Little Foxes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Johanna Day, Sweat

Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Kristine Nielsen, Present Laughter

Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes

Condola Rashad, A Doll’s House, Part 2



Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!

Andrew Rannells, Falsettos

Lucas Steele, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Taylor Trensch, Hello, Dolly!

Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos

Laura Dreyfuss, Dear Evan Hansen

Amber Gray, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Caroline O’Connor, Anastasia

Best Direction of a Play

Trip Cullman, Six Degrees of Separation

Sam Gold, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Jitney

Bartlett Sher, Oslo

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent



Best Direction of a Musical

Christopher Ashley, Come from Away

Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen

Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!

Best Choreography

Joshua Bergasse, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Peggy Hickey, Anastasia

Denis Jones, Holiday Inn

Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Best Scenic Design of a Play

David Gallo, Jitney

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong

Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page

Mark Wendland, Six Degrees of Separation



Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Totie Driver and Matt Kinley, Miss Saigon

Rob Howell, Groundhog Day

David Korins, Dear Evan Hansen

Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jane Greenwood, The Little Foxes

Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter

Ann Roth, The Front Page

David Zinn, A Doll’s House, Part 2



Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, Anastasia

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Catherine Zuber, War Paint



Best Lighting Design of a Play

Christopher Akerlind, Indecent

Jane Cox, Jitney

Donald Holder, Oslo

Ben Stanton, Six Degrees of Separation



Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Jeff Croiter, Bandstand

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Bruno Poet, Miss Saigon

Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen



Best Orchestrations

Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand

Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!

Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812



