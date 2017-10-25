The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe is making her Broadway debut

A post shared by Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

Broadway’s getting a slew of famous names this year, like Bruce Springsteen, Jason Mraz and now…Kaitlyn Bristowe. (You’ll know who she is if you hate-watched The Bachelor in 2015 and have followed her Instagram posts about gummy vitamins ever since.)

Stunt casting is nothing new on Broadway, but a new show, Home for the Holidays, scrapes the bottom of the D-list barrel by adding The Bachelorette’s Bristowe as its host. Can she sing, dance or act? That's yet to be seen, but her co-stars Ashley I. and Ashley S. don’t have gigs hosting on Broadway, so there.

Musical talent featured in the holiday show includes Bianca Ryan of America’s Got Talent and Josh Kaufman of The Voice, singers who are basically unidentifiable without their respective shows as modifiers. In addition to hosting, Bristowe says she is joining the cast for a couple of songs, but we’re still playing fast and loose with the definition of “Broadway debut” here.

The show begins previews on November 17, and its opening night is November 21. It runs through December 30, and you can buy tickets here. It will be performed at August Wilson Theatre, the future home of the Mean Girls musical on Broadway. Bristowe is no Regina George, but The Bachelorette’s petty catfights and drama are reminiscent of Mean Girls minus Tina Fey’s intelligence, so it will have to do for now.

